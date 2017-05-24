How do you want to login to your Space account?

television Game of Thrones

Cersei And Jaime Are Surrounded In New Game Of Thrones Trailer

May 24, 2017
Neil

Game of Thrones

“Enemies to the east. Enemies to the west. Enemies to the south. Enemies to the north. Whoever stands in our way, we will defeat them.” Bold words, Cersei.

Then again, Daenerys claims she “was born to rule the seven kingdoms,” so I wouldn’t get too comfortable in that uncomfortable looking Iron Throne.

Here it is: our first big and beautiful look at Game of Thrones Season 7. While we’ve been treated to other promos for the penultimate season, this one actually shows off some legit new footage. What else is there to say, it’s been nearly a year since we’ve watched this show—give it to us now!

Game of Thrones returns to HBO Canada July 16. And in case you somehow missed it, here’s a “chilling” moving poster for Season 7 that went out yesterday:

