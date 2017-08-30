Share This: Will Daenerys Targaryen Have Jon Snow’s Baby? And 9 More Game Of Thrones Finale Questions Crystal

The seventh season ofÂ Game of ThronesÂ wasÂ uneven, but at least it ended with a literal bang as the Wall came crashing down thanks to an assist from the Night King’s new weapon of mass destruction: Viserion, the Undead Ice Dragon. Now that the Great War is officially on, we have some questions to mull over before the show returns for its eighth and final season some 18 months from now. (Or longer.Â Who knows!)

1. CanÂ Daenerys have children?

At the end of Season 1, Daenerys Targaryen was told by the priestessÂ Mirri Maz DuurÂ that she would never be able to have children following the blood sacrifice of her unborn son Rhaego. It’s not like the witch said point-blank that Daenerys couldn’t have children; she hid it in a thinly-veiled prophecy. “When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east,” she said after the silver-haired Khaleesi asked when Drogo would return to normal. “When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before.”

But in the Season 7 finale (“The Dragon and the Wolf”), Jon Snow counters the deceitful healer’s claim with something along the lines of “how do you know if you don’t try?” To be fair, he has a point. (That has to be the first time I’ve agreed with something Jon Snow has said.) But I refuse to believe all this talk about Dany’s fertility in Season 7 was a mere coincidence.

2. More specifically, will she have Jon’s child?

That seems to be where all this is headed, right? Why would Jon and Daenerys have that conversation about her fertility? Why would Tyrion ask her to starting thinking about her successor? The foreshadowing is there. Daenerys will have Jon Snow’s baby. (Yes, I know that the baby would be born out of incest, but the show has already produced three incest children, so it’s not like this is unchartedÂ ThronesÂ territory.) It feels appropriate thatÂ Game of ThronesÂ would end with the birth of Jon and Daenerys’s child. Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, and family legacy are at the heart of the show. Jon and Dany want to make the world a better, more equal placeâ€”and their child could symbolize that new age in Westeros. Perhaps he, or she, will be the Prince That Was Promised.

3. Is Cersei actually pregnant?

She clearly used her pregnancy to win over Tyrion. It makes her a slightly more sympathetic character. He let his guard down, allowing himself to be played by the ultimate player in the game of thrones. But is she really pregnant? Or is she just using the pregnancy to get what she wants? Honestly, I don’t think Cersei is lying. She believes she’s pregnant, but if we are to believe Maggy the Frog’s prophecy, that baby (if there is one) isn’t being carried to full term. Still, Cersei’s really milking this pregnancy for all it’s worth.

It also complicates theÂ “Jaime kills Cersei”Â theory. Would he really kill Cersei knowing she was carrying his child? Jaime has done some morally questionable things, but I just don’t think he has it in him to kill his unborn child. But if Cersei were to lose the baby, it could be the thing that takes her completely over the edge into unredeemable territory. If that were to happen, she might be one step closer toÂ becoming the Night Queen.

4. Were Sansa and Arya playing Littlefinger the whole time?

We’re supposed to believe that all that weirdness between Arya and Sansa was a trap for Littlefinger, but does the end justify the means in this case? Sure, Littlfinger needed to go three seasons ago, but did we really need to manufacture drama between the Stark girls, and turn Arya into a completely different character, to get there? It’s just lazy storytelling. Of course, Littlefinger’s actual death was more than satisfying. He would go out like a coward, groveling on the floor for Sansa’s help. How perfect.

5. Did Bran piece together Littlefinger’s crimes?

Again, nothing happening in Winterfell makes sense. Bran is the Three-Eyed Raven, which means he can see through all time and space. Bran knew Littlefinger held a knife to his father’s throat, just as he probably knew it was Littlefinger who ordered his own assassination. But it still would have been nice to have a scene in which Sansa, Arya, and Bran conceive the plan to take down Littlefinger. So much has been lost due to the season’s accelerated storytelling, but there’s nothing I’ve missed more than the show’s ability to get characters in a room together to have frank conversations. Tyrion and Cersei’s long-awaited reunion was excellent. If only Season 7 had given the Stark children a similar moment to shine.

6. Â Why would Rhaegar Targaryen name his second son Aegon when his first was already named Aegon?

The finale finally confirmed what millions of fans probably already knew:Â Jon Snow is the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Oh, and his name isn’t Jon but rather Aegon Targaryen. (Yes, named after Aegon the Conquerer.) This is obviously HUGE news, but there’s something slightly perplexing about it: Why would Rhaegar name his infant son Aegon when he already had an infant son named Aegon?

Well, for starters, his first-born son was now considered illegitimate. High Septon Maynard wrote in his journals that Rhaegar had his marriage to Elia Martell privately annulled in Dorne before marrying Lyanna in a secret ceremony. So that means that Rhaegar’s daughter Rhaenys and son Aegon were technically stripped of their royal titles. Aegon is not only a popular ancestral name in House Targaryen, but more importantly, Rhaegar was alsoÂ obsessedÂ with the Prince That Was Promised prophecy and believed his son Aegon was Azor Ahai reincarnate. So it makes sense that Rhaegar would give his legitimate son such a powerful Targaryen name.

7. How did the Wall comes down so easily?

Who knew all the undead needed was an ice-breathing dragon to take down an 8,000-year-old wall. The key here is magic. The Wall was constructed using magic, so of course it would fall by the use of magic. It’s unclear if the mark the Night King left on Bran had anything to do with the fall of the Wall. For example, did that mark insure that the Night King would be able to breach the magical barrier, or did Viserion do that on his own? If anything, the Night King’s mark has appeared to link him to Bran in some magical way, which could be why the Night King always seems one step ahead. We know Bran has the ability to warg, but what about the Night King? Does his connection to Bran mean he can warg, too?

8. Did the Night King lure Jon Snow into a trap?

It’s a popular theory. Why else would the Night King have deployed a fellow White Walker and a team of wights to scout the area by Eastwatch? It’s almost like he wanted Jon Snow to find them. Think about it: He could have used one of his magical ice javelins to take out Jon or Jorah or any one of them while they were stranded on that ice island in the middle of the lake. But he didn’t. Was he playing the long game? Was he waiting for Dany to show up for her dragons all along? He clearly needed a dragon to take down the Wall, so it’s plausible that was his plan all alongâ€”and the only way he would have known about Daenerys’s dragons is if he had a way to see into time and space like Bran.

9. Are Beric and Tormund alive?

I highly doubt the show is going to give two important-ish characters off-screen deaths. If anything, Tormund and Beric survived and are headed to Winterfell (or potentially Castle Black) to warn Jon Snow about the fall of the Wall and the Night King’s march south.

10. Does Tyrion have feelings for Daenerys?

Of all the ridiculous things to have happened this season, Tyrion crushing on Daenerys seems like theÂ most misguided. It’s one thing for Tyrion to think of Daenerys as a gorgeous woman he can’t haveâ€”he’s a ladies man, and that’s been his M.O. since Season 1â€”but pining for Daenerys while he watches her hook up with Jon Snow seems weird. Tyrion reads people extremely well. He knew Jon had feelings for Daenerys before she could admit it to herself. He knows Jorah has been hopelessly in love with Daenerys for years. Why on EARTH would he do this to himself? Unless, of course, he was looking wearily at Daenerys’s bedchambers because he knows that love makes people do stupid things, and Jon and Daenerys already make questionable decisions as is. Perhaps he sees how their romantic entanglement complicates the overall goal? That, or he knows Jon is Dany’s nephew.