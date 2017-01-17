Share This: Prequel Alert: Game Of Thrones Might Not Be Ending So Soon After All Julia

Game of Thrones fans were left stunned last year after showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed that there was just a mere 13 hours left in their beloved show. With the seventh season confirmed to have only seven episodes (three less than previous ones), that left us to assume the eighth and final season would consist of a meager six. However, HBO has not officially renewed GoT for Season 8 and the reason why may lie in the episode count.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed in an interview that the showrunners may be planning for a longer final season, saying “The only thing we’re working out is how many episodes they want to do. They’re still figuring it out because I think they’re trying to get a shape of the season,” he continues. “They always do what they think [will yield] the best version of the show. It’s all about how many they’re comfortable [with]. But I’ll always take more.”

This all sounds promising to us, and we definitely want Benioff and Weiss to deliver what they think will be the best possible season, but we really wouldn’t mind a few extra episodes in Westeros.

That wasn’t the only major GoT news Bloys dropped. He also revealed that HBO is definitely exploring the potential of expanding the Game of Thrones universe, but a prequel may be more likely than a spinoff: “A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it [than a spin-off].[Author George R.R. Martin’s history of Westeros] gives you areas in which to say to a writer, ‘If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,’ and we’ll see what comes back. But I don’t feel any pressure that we have to have something.”

Two potential prequel options include expanding on last season’s flashbacks to a younger Ned Stark. A series following the beginning years of Ned Stark, Tywin Lannister, and Robert Baratheon would make an interesting prequel that could lead right into the first season of GoT. If that’s not far enough back, George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas take place 90 years before the events of the current series and offer a chance to explore his rich universe with a whole new cast of characters.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the seventh season of Game of Thrones, as the premiere date was pushed from the usual April start to the following summer instead. This was to allow the shoot to take advantage of more wintery locations leading us to believe that winter has finally come.