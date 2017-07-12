Share This: Kit Harington Thinks Jon Snow Is Pretty Much ‘A Psychopath’ On Game Of Thrones Hilary H

Game of ThronesÂ does an incredible job of humanizing its characters to the point where not a single person is entirely good or evilâ€”and the newly anointed King of the North, Jon Snow, is no exception to that rule.

Ahead of the seventh season premiere on July 16,Â The Hollywood ReporterÂ sat down with Kit Harington, who plays the brooding warrior on the HBO hit, to discuss what’s in store for Snow, his war against the White Walkers, a possible reunion with the Stark siblings (“It would be bittersweet … I don’t know that it would be exactly what everyone wants”), and whether or not he thinks Snow truly is a Targaryen (Harington says yes: “It looks clear that this fan theory is going to come true, but we don’t know that yet”).