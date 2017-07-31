Share This: Game Of Thrones Fans Are Shipping Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryenâ€”And That’s OK Crystal

Spoilers forÂ Game of ThronesÂ Season 7, Episode 3 (“The Queen’s Justice”) lie ahead.

The moment fans of George R.R. Martin’sÂ A Song of Ice and FireÂ series have been waiting 20 years for finally happened on Sunday night’s episode ofÂ Game of Thrones: Jon Snow met face to face with Daenerys Targaryen.

But according to some, the long-awaited interaction appeared to be steeped in a bit of mutual flirtation, a reaction actor Kit Harington himselfÂ shared with EW.com. “He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him,” Harington said. “Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…’ but he puts that aside, because he has to.”

But will Jon and Daenerys act on their combustable chemistry? Or are fans simply seeing romantic attraction in the flames that isn’t actually there? People have beenÂ shippingÂ the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons for years, so if you are sensing a ~vibe~ between Jon and Dany, you aren’t alone in your thirst. It it calledÂ A Song of Ice and Fire, after all. These prophetic heroes’ fates are clearly intertwined, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they’d be physically intertwined as wellâ€”in Daenerys’s fancy Valyrian sheets.

Also, before you freak out, the Targaryens have aÂ history of inbreedingÂ to keep their bloodline pure, so it’s not like Dany hooking up with her nephew goes against the norm in this situation. Anyway, if you believe Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are endgame onÂ Game of Thrones, just know that there are others out there who feel the same way, incest or not.

Their onscreen chemistry was palpable.

What Daenerys said: "You better get to work Jon Snow"

What I heard: "KISS ME ALREADY!!ðŸ’‹"#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/Yfh6LKwBTJ — Sohani ðŸ’œ (@SohaniTT) July 31, 2017

Sure, she’s his auntâ€”but it’s not like they know that.

Still waiting for that kiss between Daenerys and Jon Snow.

I've seen Empire Strikes Back.#GameOfThrones — Curtis Matzke (@curtismatzke) July 24, 2017

People are into it.

What is the Jon/Dany ship name? Asking for a me. pic.twitter.com/F8WsxiQYNn — Jocelyn (@SouthernBelleVA) July 30, 2017

OK. Not everyone.

Just a reminder that Jon and Daenerys ending up together is boring, predictable, cliched storytelling and we all deserve better than that. — Queen Cersei (@itsnicolecooper) July 29, 2017

But book readers have been shipping them for years.

I'm shipping Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen so hard. Fire and Ice! Sending it out to the universe to make it come true! #GoT — Leora Macapugay (@leoramac) May 13, 2013

So who are we to judge? Don’t yuck someone else’s yum.

Is anyone else just hoping that Jon Snow and Daenerys just make out upon seeing one another? Because same. #GameOfThones — Meghan Rose Dillon (@mdazzle) July 31, 2017

OK, but what is Jon and Dany’s ship name? Jany? Jaenerys? SnowDragon?! ItÂ hasÂ to be SnowDragon. It is known.