television Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Fans Are Shipping Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryenâ€”And That’s OK

July 31, 2017
Crystal

Game of Thrones

Spoilers forÂ Game of ThronesÂ Season 7, Episode 3 (“The Queen’s Justice”) lie ahead.

The moment fans of George R.R. Martin’sÂ A Song of Ice and FireÂ series have been waiting 20 years for finally happened on Sunday night’s episode ofÂ Game of Thrones: Jon Snow met face to face with Daenerys Targaryen.

But according to some, the long-awaited interaction appeared to be steeped in a bit of mutual flirtation, a reaction actor Kit Harington himselfÂ shared with EW.com. “He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him,” Harington said. “Any young man’s reaction is going to be, ‘Okay…’ but he puts that aside, because he has to.”

But will Jon and Daenerys act on their combustable chemistry? Or are fans simply seeing romantic attraction in the flames that isn’t actually there? People have beenÂ shippingÂ the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons for years, so if you are sensing a ~vibe~ between Jon and Dany, you aren’t alone in your thirst. It it calledÂ A Song of Ice and Fire, after all. These prophetic heroes’ fates are clearly intertwined, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they’d be physically intertwined as wellâ€”in Daenerys’s fancy Valyrian sheets.

Also, before you freak out, the Targaryens have aÂ history of inbreedingÂ to keep their bloodline pure, so it’s not like Dany hooking up with her nephew goes against the norm in this situation. Anyway, if you believe Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are endgame onÂ Game of Thrones, just know that there are others out there who feel the same way, incest or not.

Their onscreen chemistry was palpable.

Sure, she’s his auntâ€”but it’s not like they know that.

People are into it.

OK. Not everyone.

But book readers have been shipping them for years.

So who are we to judge? Don’t yuck someone else’s yum.

OK, but what is Jon and Dany’s ship name? Jany? Jaenerys? SnowDragon?! ItÂ hasÂ to be SnowDragon. It is known.

