Emilia Clarke Is Just As Disgusted By That Game Of Thrones Hook-Up As You Are

August 30, 2017
Crystal
Chances are, you felt one of two ways during Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’sÂ climactic hook-upÂ in the Season 7 finale ofÂ Game of Thrones: total giddiness or absolute disgust. For those firmly in the “Jon and Dany are endgame” camp, the steamy union in Daenerys’s bedchambers was a scene years in the making, while others who can’t get over the whole incest thing were decidedly not turned on by Jonerys’s romp in the sheets. After all, sheÂ isÂ his aunt.

Emilia ClarkeÂ is definitely part of the latter group. Speaking to HBO on the set ofÂ Game of ThronesÂ earlier this year, Clarke wasÂ visibly disturbedÂ by the physical union of fire and ice. “For us, as actors, it’s just weird. The reality of who they are to each other? I’m not sure how that’s…” she said before gagging.

Same, Emilia. Same.

Her onscreen beauÂ Kit Harington, however, kinda ships itâ€”or he at least understands their mutual attraction to one another. “I think they both know it’s wrong, I think they both know it’s going to cause problems,” he said. “But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone, and you go through those events together, it’s like a runaway train. You can’t stop it happening.”

Meanwhile,Â Peter DinklageÂ thinks Jon and Dany’s scandalous union will only lead to more dread and despair. Honestly? That sounds about right. “It’s dangerous for everybody involved,” he said. “It’s not good. It should be, but it’s not. It’sÂ Game of Thrones. There’s a long history of romance not ending well on this show.”

So, regardless of how you feel about Jon and Daenerys hooking up, a happy ending does not sound like it’s in the cards for the dragon and the wolf.

