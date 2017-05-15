Share This: Correction: Game Of Thrones Actually Has 5 Spinoffs In The Works Jody

Yesterday, George R.R. Martin announced on his blog that there will actually be five Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works, rather than the four originally mentioned. Martin also confirmed that not a single one of these new shows will be a continuation from the current timeline, saying that “some may not even be set in Westoros.” That’s why, instead of calling them spin-offs or prequels, he prefers to call them “successor shows.”

Martin made a lot of declarations regarding the new shows and their development, but none of them included the name of the new writer or the direction of the stories. The writers that we know will be penning four of the five shows include, Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Brian Helgeland (Legend), and Carly Wray (The Leftovers).

To clarify, there’s no guarantee that all five shows will be picked up. Martin explained that the writers have been hired to write pilot scripts and are in contact with him regularly to stay faithful to the intricate world he created.

However, Martin was kind enough to eliminate some of the fan theories circulating by telling us what we will not be seeing. The successor shows will not include the adventures of Dunk and Egg or Robert’s Rebellion. Referencing the latter, he said to fans that by the time they finished A Song of Ice & Fire they would “know every important thing that happened in Robert’s Rebellion. There would be no surprises or revelations left in such a show.”

That little tidbit should keep fans busy till HBO announces the new writer. After that, we have the seventh season to look forward to, which starts July 16. Check out its latest teaser below: