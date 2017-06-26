Share This: Gal Gadot And Vin Diesel Had A Play Date With Their Tiny Wonder Women Hilary

Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel go way back thanks to the time they spent together on a few Fast & Furious sets as co-stars, so it makes perfect sense that the pals would have similar interests, like spending quiet moments far from their action-packed work schedules with their respective families.

It also makes perfect sense that they’d team up and relax with their adorable daughters together, thus hosting the most serene playdate ever as two superheroes who are best known for being anything but chill on screen.

Diesel shared a sweet pic of himself with Gadot hanging at a rooftop infinity pool, and both actors had their hands full as they were each holding tight to their little ones. (Casual reminder that Gadot is a force of nature, and that we technically met her baby, Maya, long before she was born, as Gadot was five months pregnant with her while filming parts of Wonder Woman.)

Considering how both Diesel and Gadot put out huge movies this year, the two definitely deserve a lazy afternoon full of friends and fam, so cheers to themâ€”and their tiny Wonder Women.