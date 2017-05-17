Share This: Frida Kahlo Meets Sarah Manning In Iconic New Orphan Black Artwork Space

Returns June 10

One of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s best-known works is her 1939 double self-portrait ‘Las Dos Fridas’ (‘The Two Fridas’), which currently hangs in Mexico City’s Museo de Arte Moderno. According to Kahlo, the large-scale oil painting represents the imaginary friend she had as a child, but it’s also been suggested that it invokes her dual cultural heritage—European and Central American. The surgical instruments, veins, and blood allude to the many surgeries Kahlo had to undergo, tracing back to a painful bus accident she was involved in as a teenager.

‘The Two Fridas’ was inspired by a 19th century French work called ‘The Two Sisters’. Now, Kahlo’s work has provided fitting inspiration for a new piece, ‘The Two Ledas’, featuring sestras Sarah Manning and her unhinged blonde doppelganger, Helena.

Kahlo’s painting features her holding a portrait of her husband while the OB version sees Sarah holding her daughter’s stuffed toy. When Kahlo embarked on ‘The Two Fridas,’ she’d just divorced fellow artist Diego Rivera—does the item in Sarah’s hand mean she’s at risk of losing Kira, too?

The new image, says the team behind it, is designed to mark the fifth and final season of Orphan Black, celebrating “the central theme of sisterhood, and the intense bond between twin sisters.” But it’s not just genetics that ties Sarah to her sisters, there’s also the dark scientific secrets of a shadowy corporate entity that unite them—secrets that Clone Clubbers are waiting anxiously to see revealed as the series wraps up. And they will, when Season 5 premieres in less than a month.

Orphan Black returns to Space Saturday, June 10 at 10pm ET. Until then, you can chart the clone conspiracy by re-watching past episodes on CraveTV. Check out the iconic new image below, and to find out more about how it was created, tune into InnerSpace tonight at 6e 3p for the inside story.