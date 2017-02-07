Share This: Here’s The First Look At Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft In The Tomb Raider Reboot Brooklyn

The first photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider film reboot have been revealed and they’ve got us excited about the franchise again.

The new set of photos paint a picture of a resolute heroine on an adrenaline-pumping adventure that is sure to satisfy both original franchise fans and box office audiences. Check out some of the pictures below and take a look at the full photo album here.

The photos seem to depict Oscar-winner Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina) as Croft escaping from a group of criminals in some tropical location. The images line up with the plot of the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot video game where a young, marooned Croft learns to survive on a desert island against a league of ruthless mercenaries. This has been known as the point when Croft learns to become the tenacious Tomb Raider fans know and love.

Although it’s unknown how much of the 2013 video game they’re trying to adapt to the reboot, the photos make it clear that specific visual cues have served as inspiration.

Actress Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy), who voiced Lara Croft in the most recent Tomb Raider video game, previously told Entertainment Weekly she supports the casting of Vikander for the new film.

“I feel like with any Lara Croft, someone is always taking over that role,” said Luddington. “Of course I would’ve loved to do the live-action movie version of it, but she’s Alicia and she’s amazing. So I’m excited to see her interpretation too of the game.”

The new movie follows the two previous Tomb Raider films which starred Angelia Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

While Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley was originally in talks to play the role of Croft, we think these photos prove Vikander is up for the challenge and will fill Jolie’s combat boots just fine.

The Tomb Raider reboot is set to hit theatres March 28, 2018.