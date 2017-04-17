How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Fate Of The Furious Zoomed Off With The Force Awakens’ International Record

April 17, 2017
Hilary H

Remember when Star Wars: The Force Awakens obliterated pretty much every opening weekend record ever when it made its debut in December 2015? It looks like Dom would not only beat Kylo Ren in a staring contest, but at the box office, too: The Fate of the Furious didn’t beat The Force Awakens‘s domestic record, but it just bumped it from its top spot on the international level.

The eighth Fast and the Furious movie—largely thanks to the $100 million it made at home in the States and the bonkers $190 million (yup) it cleared in China—has officially clinched the global box-office record for the best opening weekend ever with a grand total of $532.5 million.

Fate of the Furious star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would probably be celebrating if his tiny, adorable daughter wasn’t demanding that he spend today running around their house in a Pikachu costume. You know, as one does, especially when it’s Easter Sunday and you’ve got a movie in theaters that’s officially had the best worldwide opening in history.

The first time Jasmine’s favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn’t account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, “I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you’re not allowed to take a break until I go night night”. At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, “Peekyu” because she can’t say, Pikachu. I’m tired, today’s my only day off, it’s 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It’s what daddy’s do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

