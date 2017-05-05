Share This: Here’s What The Fast & Furious Cast Looked Like On Their First Fast Carpet Crystal

Fast & Furious isn’t just a billion-dollar franchise—it’s family, to the cast and the fans.

For Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), no bond is greater than kin. It’s the connective tissue throughout every Fast film, and it’s just one of the many reasons the franchise will be the recipient of this year’s Generation Award at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Dom’s OG crew of small-time criminals is where it all began: Leticia “Letty” Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez)—Dom’s girlfriend and an adrenaline-junkie badass in her own right—Vince (Matt Schulze), Leon (Johnny Strong), Jesse (Chad Lindberg), and Dom’s little sister Mia (Jordana Brewster).

Since The Fast and the Furious debuted in 2001, Dom’s 1327 family has continued to grow, despite the devastating loss of Paul Walker. Tyrese Gibson made his memorable debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious, while Chris “Ludacris” Bridges technically joined the family in Tokyo Drift but didn’t really become a regular until Fast Five, a film that also introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the franchise.

Let’s take a look at how the stars of the Fast & Furious franchise have changed since it all began 16 years ago.

Vin Diesel

It’s nice to know that some things never change.

Michelle Rodriguez

When Rodriguez signed on to star as Letty in The Fast and the Furious over 16 years ago, she didn’t even know how to drive.

Tyrese Gibson

Gibson made his Fast debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious with Paul Walker, cuz. He’s been the comedic force in the franchise ever since.

Ludacris

As Tej, Brian and Roman’s friend from Miami, Ludacris is the brains of the operation.

Jordana Brewster

Although she didn’t appear in Fate of the Furious, Brewster said the “door isn’t closed forever” when asked if should would reprise her role as Dom’s little sister Mia in the ninth instalment.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

First cast in Fast Five, The Rock has been credited with taking the franchise to the blockbuster level.

Elsa Pataky

Pataky also appeared in Fast Five and ultimately became a love interest for Dom in Fast & Furious 6—before Letty was revealed to be secretly alive and working for Owen Shaw in London.