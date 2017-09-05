Share This: Fan Expo 2017: Stephen Amell And David Ramsey Tease Arrow Season 6 Sara

On Sunday, Toronto native Stephen Amell dropped by Fan Expo to talk about his starring role as Oliver Queen on CTV‘s Arrow.

He got off to an arguably shaky start when he admitted that his favourite superhero is Superman (really dude, Superman?). Luckily he earned back our trust when he let the audience in on a couple of stand-out Arrow behind-the-scenes moments, including having long conversations with Manu Bennett (who plays Slade Wilson/Deathstroke) about Iceland, of all things, in between takes. Amell also revealed that the shoot for the big fight scene from Season 5’s DC crossover episode, “Invasion!” almost got delayed due to inclement weather.

You’d think that Amell would have had a few juicy John Barrowman anecdotes to share as well, but the actor got surprisingly sentimental when talking about his former on-screen nemesis. “I’ve learned a lot lessons from John,” Amell acknowledged. “To hear about his experiences on Torchwood, and then just in general to watch the way that he carries himself, to watch the level of respect that he has for the crew.”

Earlier in the panel, Amell talked about working with his cousin, The Flash’s Robbie Amell, in the upcoming Code 8 (which he and Robbie star in and co-produced). “Yeah, he’s a decent actor,” Amell joked. “I didn’t watch him in Scooby Doo, I don’t know what you want from me.” But Amell quickly took a genuine turn, praising his cousin’s acting talent and remarking that they “prepare in the same way” for scenes. “It was cool to see his work ethic.”

Amell remained tight-lipped about his role in Code 8, only describing his character as “different.” He did, however, say that he was excited about the film’s release because a lot of the crew members from Code 8 worked on The Handmaid’s Tale—which, according to Amell, is “the first series ever that has successfully made Toronto not look like Toronto.”

Midway through the panel, Amell’s Arrow co-star David Ramsey (John Diggle) made a surprise appearance to gush about the upcoming Arrow/Flash/Supergirl/Legends of Tomorrow crossover episode.

Apparently Amell is getting a “full rundown” of the episode this coming Wednesday, but based on his strong reaction to the “elevator pitch” he heard it sounds like DC Comics universe fans are in for a treat. Amell revealed that he pitched an idea for the crossover that actually ended up being used, so fans can look forward to that as well.

Earlier this year it was reported that Ramsey will direct a Season 6 episode of Arrow, something that Amell says he fully supports but would probably never do himself. Directing an episode means having to attend countless prep meetings, being on set for every second of the shoot, and overlooking the editing process, Amell explained. “I don’t know how I would do it.” Amell did mention that several cast members have been shadowing directors this season, however, so we could see more actors-turned-directors on Arrow in the near future.

Near the end of the panel, Amell took a few minutes to reminisce about Arrow Season 5, particularly a memorable scene in which he was chained to the floor by Prometheus. He accidentally broke the chains four times, at one point breaking them and subsequently falling flat on his face (which fans can apparently see in the Season 5 blooper reel).

Amell was careful to not give too much away about Season 6, but did say that Star City will be at a “reasonable place” when the series returns. He also hinted that “there’s kind of a villain for every character this season,” specifically a separate villain for both Oliver and for Green Arrow.

That isn’t much to go off of, but hopefully we’ll learn more before both Arrow and Stephen Amell return to our screens on October 12.