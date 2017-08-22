Share This: If You Ask For A Photo With Ezra Miller, Be Prepared For Something Magical Crystal

Taking selfies with fans is a personal choice. Some celebrities, likeÂ Justin BieberÂ andÂ Jennifer Lawrence, have been candid about their decision to not pose for photos with fans in public. For them, it’s an opportunity to preserve some semblance of sanity and control in the otherwise crazy bubble that is Hollywood. Others, however, have no issues snapping pics with fans out in the wild.

Ezra Miller, star ofÂ Justice LeagueÂ andÂ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, clearly belongs in the latter group.

In fact, here’s what happens if you are lucky enough to take a photo with the charismatic Mr. Miller:

This is what happens when you meet Ezra Miller pic.twitter.com/HWQqoqQeJY â€” ðŸŒ™ðŸ”® (@xcutiiie) August 21, 2017

With Miller, you don’t just get a standard picâ€”you get a full-fledged photo shoot worthy of a spread inÂ Vogue. Yet another reminder that we do not deserve Ezra Miller. He’s far too pure for this cold, hard world.

Protect him and his magician’s wardrobe at all costs.