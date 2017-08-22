How do you want to login to your Space account?

Justice League

If You Ask For A Photo With Ezra Miller, Be Prepared For Something Magical

August 22, 2017
Crystal

Getty

Justice League

    RELEASE
  November 17, 2017

Taking selfies with fans is a personal choice. Some celebrities, likeÂ Justin BieberÂ andÂ Jennifer Lawrence, have been candid about their decision to not pose for photos with fans in public. For them, it’s an opportunity to preserve some semblance of sanity and control in the otherwise crazy bubble that is Hollywood. Others, however, have no issues snapping pics with fans out in the wild.

Ezra Miller, star ofÂ Justice LeagueÂ andÂ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, clearly belongs in the latter group.

In fact, here’s what happens if you are lucky enough to take a photo with the charismatic Mr. Miller:

With Miller, you don’t just get a standard picâ€”you get a full-fledged photo shoot worthy of a spread inÂ Vogue. Yet another reminder that we do not deserve Ezra Miller. He’s far too pure for this cold, hard world.

Protect him and his magician’s wardrobe at all costs.

