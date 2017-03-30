Share This: Expanse Recap: A ‘Cascade’ Of Catastrophe On Ganymede Corrina

Bobbie Draper seemed like the last Martian marine who’d ever defy orders and yet this week on The Expanse, Draper did the unthinkable: she busted out of the confines of her UN quarters and headed for the ocean—after being expressly forbidden to make the trip. There she met the ever-sneaky Chrisjen Avasarala, who confronted her about her story of the seventh man on Ganymede.

Avasarala says she believes the tale of the man without the vac suit—and she’s connected it to the protomolecule. She also claims that it’s a Martian behind the weaponized alien substance. How she hopes to use this information to bring about a peace between Earth and Mars, we have no idea. The craziest part of all is that it seems as though Draper is considering cooperating with an Earther. Or is peace, like Avasarala says, just a distraction?

There’s no time for distractions on Ganymede. Prax has discovered that the station is undergoing a cascading series of critical failures beginning with the greenhouse plants that make life (the breathing part at least) possible. The plants are dying due to lack of nutrients. And without oxygen, the station’s human inhabitants will soon follow.

That makes the race to find Prax’s sick daughter and the sketchy Dr. Strickland all the more urgent. To do so, he and the crew of the Rocinante turn to a Belter scam artist called Roma who trades canned chicken for access to video surveillance footage. Or, in this case, he trades not being beaten to a pulp by Amos for access to video surveillance footage.

Roma’s cameras pick up images of Strickland and the little girl heading towards the oldest part of the station—an area where there’s no further surveillance tech. No one (not even Roma) seems to know what’s down there.

The good news (we guess) is that the protomolecule hasn’t seemed to affect the people on Ganymede the way it did on Eros. There’s no writhing victims covered in glowing blue mould spores, anyway. Speaking of Eros, the tragedy there (and the near-tragedy narrowly avoided on Earth) appears to have sparked something like a conscience in Sadavir Errinwright. He came clean to Avasarala, telling her that he was working with Jules-Pierre Mao to develop the protomolecule into some sort of weapon—not that she didn’t already know that. Has his confession (and her insistence that he come clean to the rest of his colleagues) put her in danger though?