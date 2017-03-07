Share This: Emma Watson Nearly Ruined Harry Potter Because She Was Such A Hermione Crystal

It’s no secret that Emma Watson is the perfect embodiment of Hermione Granger. She’s intelligent, incredibly altruistic, and unapologetically outspoken about issues that matter most to her. (Nobody ever said that S.P.E.W. wasn’t a noble idea!) Of course that also means that she can be a bit over-prepared at times. Case in point: Watson, at age 9, was caught accidentally mouthing Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint’s lines in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Oops?

The actress, now 26, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming film Beauty and the Beast, and the late-night host called her out on her Hermione-like behaviour after surprising her with a Sorcerer’s Stone outtake. In it, a tiny Watson can clearly be seen mouthing both Harry and Ron’s lines—while in the same scene with them. “You’re helping them with their lines,” Kimmel said.

As it turns out, it’s kind of a sore subject for the Harry Potter alum. “You laugh, this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” she said. “I would ruin takes. [Director] Chris [Columbus] would be like, ‘Cut. Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines,’ and I’d be like, ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry. Oh, I feel so bad.’ But I couldn’t help myself.”

According to Watson, she just took her job—her first-ever job!—very, very seriously. Honestly, we can’t knock her for that.