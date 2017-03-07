How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Harry Potter

Emma Watson Nearly Ruined Harry Potter Because She Was Such A Hermione

March 7, 2017
Crystal

Harry Potter

It’s no secret that Emma Watson is the perfect embodiment of Hermione Granger. She’s intelligent, incredibly altruistic, and unapologetically outspoken about issues that matter most to her. (Nobody ever said that S.P.E.W. wasn’t a noble idea!) Of course that also means that she can be a bit over-prepared at times. Case in point: Watson, at age 9, was caught accidentally mouthing Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint’s lines in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Oops?

The actress, now 26, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her upcoming film Beauty and the Beast, and the late-night host called her out on her Hermione-like behaviour after surprising her with a Sorcerer’s Stone outtake. In it, a tiny Watson can clearly be seen mouthing both Harry and Ron’s lines—while in the same scene with them. “You’re helping them with their lines,” Kimmel said.

As it turns out, it’s kind of a sore subject for the Harry Potter alum. “You laugh, this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” she said. “I would ruin takes. [Director] Chris [Columbus] would be like, ‘Cut. Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines,’ and I’d be like, ‘I’m so sorry, so sorry. Oh, I feel so bad.’ But I couldn’t help myself.”

According to Watson, she just took her job—her first-ever job!—very, very seriously. Honestly, we can’t knock her for that.

Trending
RELATED
News
InnerSpace Learns All About The Making Of Ballerina
News
Michael K. Williams Joins An Already Stacked Han Solo Cast
Review
4 Extras That Make A Huge Splash On The Moana Blu-ray
News
Sci-Fi Short Starring Anton Yelchin Will Be Turned Into A Feature
INNERSPACE CLIPS