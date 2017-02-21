How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Watch Emma Watson Sing The Opening Number From Beauty And The Beast

February 21, 2017
Crystal

The cast of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast film has officially kicked off its whirlwind press tour in Paris. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Disney released the first sneak peek from the film’s ambitious seven-minute opening number, “Belle,” originally penned by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman.

In it, we get a snippet of Emma Watson’s lovely rendition of the song as well as the vibrancy of the “poor, provincial town” at the centre of the film. For her part, Watson adds a level of sophistication to her Belle, hinting at the fact that perhaps her Disney heroine isn’t as much of a hopeless romantic as its animated counterpart. That said, the clip is only 60 seconds long, so it’s not like we can surmise anything substantial—other than the fact that director Bill Condon has seemingly nailed the theatricality of the beloved classic.

While promoting the film in the City of Lights, Watson, Condon, and the rest of the cast—including Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and composer Menken—snapped this perfectly candid (and not staged in any way) photo on a rooftop in Paris.

Here’s hoping Lumière and Cogsworth join the fun soon, because it’s really not a party until Sir Ian McKellen gets involved.

Beauty and the Beast hits theatres March 17.

Trending
RELATED
News
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword Trailer Offers A New Take On A Classic ...
News
Watch Daisy Ridley Get Bombarded (Again) By Josh Gad And Other Celebriti...
News
Feast Your Eyes On These 11 New Alien: Covenant Images
News
Hold On To Your Wookiee: The Han Solo Movie Has Started Production
INNERSPACE CLIPS