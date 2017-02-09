Share This: Emma Watson Fell In Love With Lord Voldemort, And Harry Potter Is Now Ruined Stacey

Emma Watson’s past has come back to haunt her. Lord Voldemort, her foe from the Harry Potter film series, has arrived in the world of Beauty and the Beast thanks to YouTuber PistolShrimps‘s magical mash-up “Beauty and Lord Voldemort,” via Entertainment Weekly. It’s every bit as genius as it sounds.

Clearly Belle (Watson) has moved on from the misunderstood Beast to the evil He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named (Ralph Fiennes), who now runs the show through a series of careful edits. Let’s be real here: Voldemort probably killed the Beast before taking over his castle.

It’s amusing watching Watson have the hots for the Dark Lord after spending eight movies trying to get away from him. It just goes to show that if you play hard to get long enough, true love will find a way. Check out the video below.