Share This: Elena Is Back And More Confused Than Ever In First Vampire Diaries Series Finale Teaser Crystal

The countdown to the series finale of The Vampire Diaries is officially on after The CW dropped the very first teaser for the monumental event on Monday (February 13). The 10-second sneak peek features none other than Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who’s now awake and very confused.

“What happened?” Elena asks, most likely wondering why she’s woken up from her magical slumber so soon. (Remember: Kai tied Elena’s life to Bonnie’s in Season 6, meaning that as long as Bonnie is alive, Elena would have to sleep.) Of course the other possibility is that Elena has lost her memories, which would be devastating for Damon and Delena fans alike.

The brief teaser also gives us a healthy dose of Mystic Falls nostalgia with a photo from Elena, Caroline, and Bonnie’s cheerleading days. But what is Elena doing back at Mystic Falls High School? With Kai (Chris Wood) returning to The Vampire Diaries ahead of the finale, it’s possible that Damon convinces him to break the curse—or perhaps this teaser takes place 70 years in the future. After all, why would the camera linger on the high school trophy cabinet?

The series finale, written by TVD co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson and aptly titled “I Was Feeling Epic,” will air Friday, March 10.