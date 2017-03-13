How do you want to login to your Space account?

See Why Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Just Blew Everyone’s Mind

March 13, 2017
Jon

Edgar Wright has been MIA since 2013’s The World’s End, but this has been a busy period for the director of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. In addition to a much-publicized feud with Marvel—which caused him to abandon Ant-Man after several years of work—he has been busy directing car chase caper movie Baby Driver, his first solo writing effort since 1995’s little-seen A Fistful of Fingers. Debuting over the weekend at South by Southwest, Wright’s latest earned near-unanimous praise.

Here are three intriguing examples:

While Baby Driver is clearly a mashup of several genres, Wright suggests that it’s not quite the comedy you’re expecting. “If Blockbuster still existed, it would be in the action section or the thriller section,” he told ComingSoon.net. “It is funny in places, but it is a crime action thriller. But there are elements of my other movies in there and I think almost the entire movie is built out of doing sequences in my other films and TV work, scenes choreographed to music and I had so much fun doing those, that I basically came up with this movie to have a way to do that for an entire film.”

Baby Driver swerves into theatres August 11. For two different looks at what’s to come, check out the new trailers, plus the Grindhouse-influenced poster, below:

