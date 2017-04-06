How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
television Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran Will Not Die On Game Of Thrones

April 6, 2017
Hilary H

Game of Thrones

Sheerios were left reeling when the Game of Thrones creators revealed that Ed Sheeran would be making a cameo in the seventh season. They were tight-lipped when it came to details about what his role would entail exactly, but one thing’s for sure: We’re not set to see Sheeran meet a grisly end on the HBO series.

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Sheeran spills the GoT beans: “I do know which role I am going to play. I don’t die in it, I don’t die.”

He adds that his screen time is limited—he says he’s getting five minutes, tops—and that he’s cool with not getting beheaded by a White Walker or torched by one of Dany’s dragons or something. “I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of people are into [boning and then dying], but I’m not.”

I mean… sure? Sheeran’s cameo is a ways off as the series doesn’t return until July, so in the meantime, go wild speculating exactly where he’ll pop up in the pursuit of the Iron Throne.

Trending
RELATED
Opinion
Beam Up InnerSpace’s Top 5 Best Star Trek Episodes List
News
Joe Manganiello Already Has A Draft Ready For His Dungeons & Dragon...
Recap
Expanse Recap: ‘Here There Be Dragons’ (And By Dragons We Me...
Opinion
Has The Protomolecule Evolved Beyond Human Control? 5 Questions About Th...
INNERSPACE CLIPS