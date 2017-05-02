How do you want to login to your Space account?

television Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran Reveals Which Game Of Thrones Girl He’ll Be Serenading On TV

May 2, 2017
Deepa

Game of Thrones

When Game of Thrones returns July 16, there’ll be a new freckled face in Westeros. Last March, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced Ed Sheeran’s Season 7 cameo but wouldn’t elaborate on his specific role.

Fortunately for you, the Divide singer did all the dishing for them in a recent interview with The Hits Radio. Unsurprisingly, he’s playing a musician.

“I filmed it in November, ages ago. It was really fun. I just do a scene with Maisie [Williams],” he revealed. “I don’t really know what I’m allowed to say. I sing a song and then she goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song’ and I go, ‘It’s a new one.’ And then, like, there are other lines.”

Benioff and Weiss originally brought Ed on to surprise Maisie, a diehard Sheerio.

Was gonna call this my highlight of the Brits – Ed Sheeran bringing out Big Stormz

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

She may be his pretty little Galway Westeros girl for one scene, but let’s not forget that Arya Stark could probably kick his butt, too.

