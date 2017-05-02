Share This: Ed Sheeran Reveals Which Game Of Thrones Girl He’ll Be Serenading On TV Deepa

When Game of Thrones returns July 16, there’ll be a new freckled face in Westeros. Last March, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced Ed Sheeran’s Season 7 cameo but wouldn’t elaborate on his specific role.

Fortunately for you, the Divide singer did all the dishing for them in a recent interview with The Hits Radio. Unsurprisingly, he’s playing a musician.

“I filmed it in November, ages ago. It was really fun. I just do a scene with Maisie [Williams],” he revealed. “I don’t really know what I’m allowed to say. I sing a song and then she goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song’ and I go, ‘It’s a new one.’ And then, like, there are other lines.”

Benioff and Weiss originally brought Ed on to surprise Maisie, a diehard Sheerio.

Was gonna call this my highlight of the Brits – Ed Sheeran bringing out Big Stormz A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:09am PST