Ed Sheeran’s Game Of Thrones Song Is, Of Course, About Body Parts

Game of ThronesÂ has a long history of inviting musicians to appear on the show, notably whenÂ ColdplayÂ drummer Will Champion helped soundtrack the bloodshed ofÂ The Red Wedding. Sunday night’s (July 16) Season 7 premiere was no differentâ€”except this time, it was someone whose presence on the show actually kind of makes a lot of sense given his history withÂ period medieval dramasÂ andÂ fantasy epics. Of course, I’m talking aboutÂ Ed Sheeran.

As “Shape of You” stays steady on the Hot 100 for its 26th week, the singer made his showÂ debutÂ as a Lannister soldier trekking through Westeros with his compadres. He meets and ends up sharing some food and wine with Arya Starkâ€”played by known Sheerio Maisie Williams, whose fandom got the showrunnersÂ to cast Ed in the first placeâ€”but not beforeÂ singing a lilting tuneÂ in the middle of the woods.

Game of ThronesÂ composer Ramin Djawadi toldÂ BillboardÂ that Sheeran sang lyrics taken directly from George R. R. Martin’s books accompanied by a melody Djawadi penned for the scene. “It was kind of like [Season 3’s ‘The Bear And The] Maiden Fair,’ where I went in and wrote melodies for lyrics from the book,”Â he said. “Ed sings those lyrics and he’s great.”

Those lyrics, by the way, include “for hands of gold are always cold but a woman’s hands are warm.” Classic Ed. Always singing aboutÂ body parts.