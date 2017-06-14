Share This: E3 2017: Sony Offers A Fresh Look At Its Most Anticipated Games Jon

While Microsoft and Nintendo were pretty generous with the new announcements at this year’s E3, Sony’s presentation covered more familiar territory. Intriguing new VR games like Bravo Team, The Inpatient, Monster of the Deep, Moss, Skyrim, and Star Child were briefly glimpsed in a highlight reel, but far more time was devoted to the games that Sony announced at last year’s E3, including Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Spider-Man.

Still, new clips and details went a long toward increasing anticipation for these releases. Among the many games Sony fleshed-out, here are some of the highlights:

Days Gone

Finding unlikely hope in the wake of a global pandemic, Days Gone revolves around Deacon St. John, “a Drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live.”

Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream’s latest lengthy look at their upcoming neo-noir thriller showcases a new character named Markus, an android who happens to be one of several playable characters we’ve already met (that would be Kara and Connor).

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC

Expanding on the popular Horizon Zero Dawn, The Frozen Wilds offers a variety of new characters, experiences, storylines, and locations. “Beyond the northern mountains, the borderlands of the Banuk tribe challenge all who dare enter to survive the extremes,” but “this frozen wilderness harbours a new threat, and for Aloy, a new mystery.”

God of War

God of War is arriving in early 2018, but we haven’t seen a new glimpse of this game since last year’s E3—until now. Described as “a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons,” God of War finds Kratos and his new son Atreus venturing into “the brutal Norse wilds” on “a deeply personal quest.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Tapping into the influence of the Arkham games, Marvel’s Spider-Man gives you a chance to participate in some impressive cinematic set pieces, while practicing your parkour. Rather than focus on the youthful protagonist of the upcoming Spider-Man movie, this game revolves around “an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City.”

Uncharted: Lost Legacy

In stores August 22, Uncharted: Lost Legacy is the latest entry in Naughty Dog’s signature series. “In order to find an ancient Indian artifact, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross must venture deep into the Western Ghats mountains, discover the lost cities of the Hoysala Empire, and face a ruthless warmonger, Asav.”