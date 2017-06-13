Share This: E3 2017: Nintendo Treats Switch Players To A Flurry Of Announcements Jon

The last of the three major gaming companies to present at E3, Nintendo made a flurry of announcements earlier this afternoon in an online stream. Big news included word of a new Pokémon RPG that’s currently in development, but the most immediate excitement should be reserved for the announcements that came armed with trailers and imminent release dates.

As expected, most of the new games are heading to the company’s latest platform, Nintendo Switch. If you own that system, you have no less than 10 (11 if you also own a 3DS) new reasons to be excited:

Metroid Prime 4 and Metroid: Samus Returns

Clearly the most pleasant surprise of Nintendo E3 2017 spotlight was a very, very tiny glimpse at the next instalment in the Metroid Prime series, which hasn’t had a new entry in a decade (sorry, Metroid Prime: Federation Force, you do not count). And did we mention it’s a tiny glimpse, as in, just a logo. Still that’s more than good enough news for us. While Retro Studios won’t be behind this new project, longtime Prime producer Kensuke Tanabe will be.

And if one Metroid game wasn’t enough, shortly after the main show Nintendo also revealed that a remake of the Game Boy classic, Metroid II: Return of Samus, will be out on 3DS and 2DS on September 15. The game will also come in special edition form, which includes the game’s soundtrack on CD. Additionally, there will also be a new Samus amiibo and a Metroid amiibo. Droooool!

Super Mario Odyssey

Save the date: on October 27, Mario will break out his “incredible new abilities” to collect moons, powering up his airship (the Odyssey), in order to save Princess Peach from an unwanted marriage to Bowser. Also available will be fresh amiibo in the form of Koopa Troopa, Goomba, and white wedding versions of Mario, Peach, and Bowser,

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

During the 2017 holiday season, make time for an epic adventure. In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, you’ll have a chance to “experience the story of Rex and his new friend, Pyra” as they seek her “long lost home Elysium, the ultimate paradise for all of humanity.”

Yoshi

No Nintendo announcement would be complete without a visit from your old pal Yoshi. Coming in 2018, this new action platforming game (which sports a cool new look), gives you a chance to team up with friends to search for items in “a great big world decorated like a miniature diorama.”

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Thanks to Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to play The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on-the-go during holiday season this December. As an added bonus, this new edition of the epic fantasy game includes “all-new exclusive features like motion control for combat and lockpicking, outfits and gear from The Legend of Zelda franchise, and amiibo compatibility.”

Fire Emblem Warriors

In the fall, you’ll have a chance to battle soldiers and monsters as Marth, Xander, Corrin, and other Fire Emblem heroes unleash “over-the-top-powerful Dynasty Warriors-style moves.”

Kirby

In 2018, Kirby returns in full HD in an adventure that allows you to “recruit enemies as helpers, use Kirby copy abilities such as Sword, Fire and Water, and join forces with up to three friends for a different kind of team-up action.”

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Many of us saw this coming, and here it finally is. Mario and Rabbids will collide in this turn-based strategy RPG set in the Mushroom Kingdom. It’s also out on the Switch real soon—like August 29 soon!

Rocket League

Combining arcade soccer and driving with “rewarding physics-based gameplay,” Rocket League has been nominated for more than 150 awards—and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Sonic Forces

Just in time for the holidays, Sonic will be back in various forms—including Modern Sonic and Classic Sonic—to “reclaim the world from Dr. Eggman and a powerful, mysterious new villain.”