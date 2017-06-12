Share This: E3 2017: Microsoft Unveils Xbox One X And Dozens Of New Games Jon

On Sunday (June 11), Microsoft Corp announced Xbox One X (formerly known as “Project Scorpio”), the new system that the company describes as “the world’s most powerful console.” Putting “the greatest graphic fidelity in the hands of the world’s best game creators to create true 4K games,” Xbox One X will be unleashed with an unprecedented offering of games.

“Not only do we have the biggest cross-platform blockbusters on our platform, we’ve also scoured the world to bring our fans unique content from creative artists that capture the imagination,” said Xbox head Phil Spencer. “Xbox empowers game developers large and small to create different types of games for every type of player.”

Arriving in stores on November 7 for a list price of $599 Canadian, Xbox One X is compatible with all existing Xbox games, upgrading them with “better textures, smoother framerates and faster load times.” However, you probably won’t be paying much attention to those old games once you get a load of the 42 new games that Xbox just announced. Among the many highlights are these Xbox and Windows 10 exclusives:

Crackdown 3

We all knew this cel-shaded, open-world shooter was coming, but thanks to Terry Crews we now know it’s exploding onto Xbox on November 7.

Forza Motorsport 7

Microsoft’s flagship driving game has been designed to run on Xbox One X, and the game’s trailer does an pretty outstanding job of showing off the powerful potential of the new console. Forza 7 starts its engines on October 3 for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Ashen

As the title suggests, Ashen is set in a post-volcanic land covered in ash. In the world of this role-playing game, “nothing lasts, no matter how tightly you cling to it.”

The Artful Escape

Covering a wide variety of subjects, The Artful Escape offers something for everyone: “great expectations, famous folk singers, lingering shadows, space Gods, hallucinogens, individuality, reptile shops, and wild imaginations.”

Black Desert

Offering players a chance to search for treasure or demonstrate their craftsmanship, this MMO features “next-gen graphics, full action combat, and an immense seamless world full of adventure and danger.”

Deep Rock Galactic

This first-person shooter allows one to four players to “fight, dig and explore… through enormous procedurally generated cave systems,” while trying to uncover riches and make it out alive. The best part? While on this adventure, you inhabit some “badass space dwarves.”

The Last Night

Offering gameplay in the tradition of your favourite cinematic platformers, The Last Night is set in “a two-dimensional cyberpunk open world” that features four unique districts with “distinct architecture, cultures and industries.”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a “tactical, last-man-standing shooter” set on an 8×8 km island, but there’s more to it than that. Developed with community feedback, this is a unique undertaking for Xbox, which may explain why they’re describing it as “not just a game.”

Super Lucky’s Tale

A playground platformer for all ages, Super Lucky’s Tale gives you a chance to “join Lucky, the ever-optimistic, energetic, and lovable hero on his quest to find his inner strength and help his beloved sister rescue the Book of Ages.” But before you achieve that mission, you’ll need to outsmart a scheming, mysterious villain known as Jinx.