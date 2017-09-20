How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Can’t Help Himself From Cracking Dad Jokes About The Jumanji Trailer

September 20, 2017
Hilary H
Jumanji

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle puts a super modern spin on your favorite children’s book (and the 1995 movie it inspired) by taking the magical, mysterious board game and digitizing it. We watched Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hold back tears in the first trailer for the next chapter of Jumanji’s story, but the next trailer is here, and it offers a longer look at what exactly this whole video game update entails — and why Kevin Hart needs to be avoiding pieces of cake at any cost.

The Rock, naturally, has a couple of jokes at the ready for this new clip.

Thanks to the latest preview, we have a pretty firm grip on what to expect from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and exactly what our characters are up against as they try to navigate the challenges of the digital jungle. Our heroes get three lives each, as your typical video game avatar would, and they each have certain weaknesses, hence the reason why Hart can’t take a bite out of a delicious piece of poundcake. (We get a sneak peek as to how that goes down—or blows up, really—and it’s safe to assume Hart’s three lives get knocked down to two pretty quickly.)

The movie hits theatres on Christmas (December 25), so “Dwanta Claus” here is super excited about gifting audiences with a great time this holiday season and busting out the perfect emoji for the occasion, too.

Watch the trailer in full below.

Trending
RELATED
Terminator 2
News
Arnold Schwarzenegger And Linda Hamilton Will Be Back For More Terminato...
Tomb Raider
News
Stop What You’re Doing And Look At Alicia Vikander’s Muscles In The ...
Wonder Woman
News
Will Wonder Woman Break Even More Records At This Year’s Oscars?
Emilia Clarke
News
Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Finally Dyed Her Hair Blonde Like D...
INNERSPACE CLIPS