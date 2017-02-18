Share This: Donald Glover Will Play Simba In Disney’s Live-Action The Lion King Madeline

Between his Golden Globe-winning show Atlanta and his new Childish Gambino album, Donald Glover’s 2016 was basically the stuff of entertainment royalty. Now, the multi-hyphenate is making that official by becoming the king. The king of the jungle, that is.

Glover will star as Simba in Disney’s upcoming The Lion King live-action remake, according to director Jon Favreau. The announcement was made via Twitter today (February 17), with Favreau sharing a pic of Glover and the hashtag #Simba. “I just can’t wait to be king,” he wrote, nodding to the song of the same name from the 1994 animated classic.

Hmm… wonder if Glover will work that Lion King-referencing lyric (“Girl why is you lyin’? Girl why you Mufasa?”) from his Gambino hit “3005” into the film. In any case, imagining a Gambino-fied version of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” is plenty of reason to be psyched about this casting.

Favreau—who also directed last year’s live-action remake of The Jungle Book—further announced that James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa in the upcoming remake. Because, let’s be honest, could anyone else fill that part? (No.)

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

This is just the latest exciting news involving Glover and the Disney universe. The 33-year-old is starring as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars origin movie about Han Solo, and also has an unspecified role in Spider Man: Homecoming.

Favreau’s The Lion King currently has no release date, but look out for more details soon (hopefully).