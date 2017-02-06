Share This: Donald Glover Got The Original Lando Calrissian’s Approval To Take On The Role Hilary

Donald Glover is going to portray a young Lando Calrissian in the forthcoming addition to the Star Wars franchise that serves as Han Solo’s origin story, and though the film isn’t hitting theatres until 2018, he’s already hard at work on his research—and heading straight to the source to do it.

Glover grabbed lunch with Billy Dee Williams, the actor who played Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and Williams left their meeting feeling great about what his predecessor can bring to the part. (It’s a safe bet that Glover’s mom is green with envy right now.)