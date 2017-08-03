Share This: In Doctor Who Withdrawal? Watch All Of Season 10’s Deleted Scenes Corrina

Late summer through to December is a tough time for Whovians. The current season is over, the recaps have wrapped up, news about who’s leaving and who’s joining the cast have been revealed, and you’ve already rewatched Series One through Nine as is your yearly tradition… there’s nothing left to do but wait for the Christmas special. Five months from now.

Thankfully, the universe (or the BBC) has been holding back a little bit more of the Doctor in the form of a collection of extra season 10 scenes that didn’t make it into their respective episodes. Check out the video below for more than 10 minutes of deleted footage (some of which really should have been kept in) including more scenes of the Doctor shredding on his Yamaha SG.