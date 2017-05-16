How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Something’s Coming For Earth In This Doctor Who Clip… Something Big

May 16, 2017
Corrina

Saturdays 9e 6p

Stream 9 Seasons on CraveTV

Another episode of Doctor Who, another plot to take over the Earth—only this one seems quite credible, otherwise why would the Doctor be turning to one of his greatest enemies for help?

The seconds-long promo clip for next week’s Season 10 instalment heralds the return of a very familiar face: Michelle Gomez in her role as fellow rogue Time Lord, The Mistress. (Aka Missy—don’t let the cutesy moniker fool you, she’s a heartless, power-hungry killer, remember? God, we’ve missed her.)

Is it really this current incarnation of the Master that the Doctor begs to fight alongside him in a battle with these scaly, nonsecular-seeming invaders and their big book of Veritas? (That’s “truth” for those of you who flunked 11th grade Latin.) What’s she been up to and how can she possibly be of help? Can the Doctor be certain she’s not in collusion with the bad guys? And by the way, who’s in the vault? It feels as though we’re achingly close to finding out.

In the meantime, check out this clip from the upcoming episode to get a look at the next monster that Bill and the Doctor are up against.

Nardole’s in there somewhere, too.

Trending
RELATED
News
Watch The Explosive Trailer For New Teen X-Men Series The Gifted
News
Correction: Game Of Thrones Actually Has 5 Spinoffs In The Works
News
The New Season Of The X-Files Is Officially Coming In 2018
Recap
Wynonna Earp Recap: Bury Me With My Guns On, A Smart Final Wish In Purga...
INNERSPACE CLIPS