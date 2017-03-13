How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

New Doctor Who Trailer Promises An Epic Season

March 13, 2017
Corrina

Returns April 15

Stream 9 Seasons on CraveTV

What a way to say goodbye.

If the latest trailer is any indication, Peter Capaldi’s final season playing our beloved Doctor looks like it’s shaping up to be incredibly exciting and fast-paced.

The added intrigue of a new companion (Pearl Mackie’s french-fry-serving Bill) notwithstanding, this new clip also prepares Whovians for an all-new slate of adventures aboard the time-and-space-traversing TARDIS (or ‘kitchen’ as Bill calls it).

Highlights in the new promo include: emoji-speaking astronauts, the return of Missy, space vacuums, and a humanoid, person-shaped alien uttering the classic Dalek line, “Exterminate!” What. The. Heck.

Check out the hype-building new promo below and mark your calendars. Doctor Who returns to Space April 15.

Trending
RELATED
News
Your Favourite Game Of Thrones Theory Might Be True After All
News
Ed Sheeran Will Have A Role In The Next Season Of Game Of Thrones
News
Charlize Theron Is A Badass Spy In NSFW Atomic Blonde Trailer
News
The First Live-Action Little Mermaid Trailer Has Zero Musical Numbers
INNERSPACE CLIPS