4 Magical Surprises On The Doctor Strange Blu-ray

At its core, Doctor Strange is a relatively standard Marvel movie, but with the added bonus of some wildly psychedelic imagery. This made for a relatively surprising experience when the movie hit theatres last November, and the new Blu-ray confirms that the production itself was also somewhat out of the ordinary. Offering a commentary with director Scott Derrickson, a gag reel, deleted/extended scenes, and over an hour of featurettes, this new disc covers all the Strange essentials.

If you’re a fan of Marvel’s latest blockbuster, these are four behind-the-scenes highlights you won’t want to miss:

1. Making time for comics

The Fabric of Reality explores the various real locations used in the movie, including the streets of New York City. In between takes, Derrickson urged Cumberbatch—in full Doctor Strange garb—to swing by a comicbook store. He swiftly went for it, blowing the minds of clerks and customers alike. Want to see Cumbrbatch awkwardly pose for fan photos? This is the extra for you.

2. Wheel destruction

In A Strange Transformation, Derrickson explains that he was determined to deliver the greatest car crash in movie history. We’ll leave it to you to decide if he succeeded, but car buffs will be disturbed to discover how many primo vehicles (eight Lamborghinis) were destroyed in the process.

3. Martial artist by day, Hamlet by night

In Across Time and Space, we get a look at the gruelling training that the cast went through to prepare for the film’s fight sequences. At the end of each exhausting day, Benedict Cumberbatch’s cast-mates went home and iced their wounds, while he changed his wardrobe and hit the stage as Hamlet.

4. Always stay for the credits

The Score-Cerer Supreme gives you a chance to see composer Michael Giacchino in action, but the highlight of this featurette is a post-credits detour about Thor’s post-credits appearance in Doctor Strange.

Want more Strange? Here’s the full list of bonus features:

Digital HD and Blu-ray

• Featurettes

o A Strange Transformation – Open your eye to a new dimension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and see how the filmmakers brought one of comic books’ greatest characters to life.

o Strange Company – Find out what it’s like for the cast to work on a Marvel film, and how Director Scott Derrickson engineered one of the most ambitious, imaginative films ever.

o The Fabric of Reality – Take a closer look at the movie’s extraordinary sets, meticulously crafted costumes and amazingly detailed production elements.

o Across Time and Space – Explore the countless hours of dance and fight choreography the actors endured in preparation for their physically demanding roles.

o The Score-cerer Supreme – Join Composer Michael Giacchino and a full orchestra during live recording sessions, and experience the movie’s mind-bending music.

• Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look – Get an early peek at Marvel’s spectacular upcoming films, including Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

• Team Thor: Part 2 – See more of the hilarious partnership between Thor and his roommate Darryl in this satirical short.

• Deleted Scenes

o Strange Meets Daniel Drumm

o Kaecilius Searches for Answers

o The Kamar-Taj Courtyard

o Making Contact

o Lost in Kathmandu

• Gag Reel

• Audio Commentary by Director Scott Derrickson

Digital Exclusive

• Through the Keyhole: The Science of the MCU – Discover how Marvel grounds all its films in real science, and explore the connection between science, magic and imagination.

The Doctor Strange Blu-ray is available now. For a reminder of those HD-friendly visuals, check out the trailer below: