Share This: Pixar’s Coco Reveals All-Latino Voice Cast, Debuts Magical New Trailer Crystal

Pixar’s new film Coco is about a young Mexican boy named Miguel (voiced by newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) who desperately wants to play music, despite that his hardworking family has forbidden it. To prove his musical talent, he strums the guitar of his late idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), on the eve of Día de los Muertos, but in doing so, he sets off a mystical chain of events and finds himself—along with his dog, Dante—crossing into the magical Land of the Dead.

There, he teams up with a trickster named Hector (Gael García Bernal) to track down Ernesto de la Cruz and try to find his way home. The new trailer for Coco gives us an even closer look at the vibrant land where loved ones go when they’ve passed.

The film boasts a star-studded Latino voice cast, including Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil and Sofía Espinosa as Miguel’s parents, Luis Valdez as Miguel’s uncle, and Ana Ofelia Murguía as his cherished great-grandmother Mamá Coco.

As for his dearly departed ancestors in the Land of the Dead, the trailer introduces us to Miguel’s strict great-great-grandmother Mamá Imelda (Alanna Ubach), his aunt Tía Rosita (Selene Luna), his great-grandfather Papá Julio (Alfonso Arau), and his twin uncles Tío Oscar and Tío Felipe (Herbert Siguenza). Octavio Solis, Gabriel Iglesias, Blanca Areceli, and Cheech Marin also lend their voices to the all-star cast.

Coco hits theatres November 22, 2017.