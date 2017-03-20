How do you want to login to your Space account?

What Do You Mean The Live-Action Mulan Won’t Have Songs In It?!

March 20, 2017
Hilary H

Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa. The director of the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Mulan isn’t hitting theaters until the fall of 2018, and it’s already making some major moves away from the animated feature in that it won’t have a single song from the original in it.

No “Reflection.” No “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.” Nope. Director Niki Caro spoke with Moviefone about the latest Disney flick to jump from two-dimensional cartoons to a living, breathing treatment, and she said that there are “no songs right now” in the film, “much to the horror of my children.”

Much to the horror of many, tbh.

Caro described her vision for Mulan as “a big, girly martial arts epic,” and confirmed Moviefone’s assessment of it embracing a Ridley Scott–inspired approach. (Think brawn, grit, and some intense fight scenes.) “It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving,” Caro said.

Does this mean that the dragons are gonna be terrifying and bring about some Alien-level scares? Only time will tell, but yeah: If you were hoping that Mulan would get the Beauty and the Beast treatment, it appears that won’t be the case.

