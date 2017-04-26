Share This: Frozen 2 Is Happening And We Know When Corrina

If, four years after its release, you’ve finally found yourself tiring (just slightly) of singing ‘Let It Go’ into your dashcam, rejoice: Disney has at last announced the release date for Frozen 2. On November 27, 2019, you’ll have an all-new slate of Idina Menzel songs to sing along to. Both Menzel and co-star Kristen Bell have confirmed that they’ll be returning to voice their duelling Disney Princesses.

In addition to the Frozen sequel, the studio dropped a tonne of other release dates today as well—including some big news for Star Wars fans. Episode IX will hit screens in 2019 (May 24, to be exact). The movie will be released in 3D but beyond that, we know very little. Even the casting buzz (about Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o, and John Boyega) is strictly rumour-based. But if you were waiting to see Harrison Ford in action again, you’ll be waiting awhile—the upcoming Indiana Jones movie is delayed… until July of 2020.

In 2019, Disney is taking the Lion King into the realm of live action (how could they not after the CG success of The Jungle Book?). That 3D movie will be released on July 19.

Coming up a bit sooner is the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet. (With any luck, by then we’ll have forgotten the time Kim Kardashian did.) Ralph 2 was originally scheduled to debut next March, but has been pushed to November 21, 2018. But A Wrinkle In Time is making time—its April 6, 2018 release is being moved ahead to March 9. You’ll get to see Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Zach Galifianakis, and OPRAH almost a full month sooner.

Other dates and planned projects include another live-action Disney fairytale set for August 3, 2018, an unnamed Marvel project slated for August 7, 2020, and a new 3D Pixar movie for June 18, 2021.