Director Patty Jenkins Has Big Plans For Wonder Woman 2

The career of director Patty Jenkins is one of Hollywood’s great mysteries. She came out of nowhere with a low budget drama (Monster), helping her leading lady (Charlize Theron) win an Oscar for Best Actress, and promptly disappeared from movies for over a decade. Eventually, Marvel hired her to direct Thor: The Dark World—and she quit over “creative differences” two months later. When her dry spell finally came to an end with the massively successful Wonder Woman—currently 2017’s third highest-grossing movie—she saw her Hollywood stock rise exponentially. With that in mind, she must feel the temptation to direct one of the countless movies she couldn’t get made over the last 14 years, but Jenkins has decided to stick with Wonder Woman.

“I had an epiphany about Wonder Woman 2,” she told The Advocate. “I was like, ‘You don’t have to do this. It doesn’t have to be a foregone conclusion that you do Wonder Woman 2.’ But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, ‘Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age—you can do whatever you want with them—are you crazy?’ And then I suddenly realized, it’s not more, it’s another movie. It’s its own movie. And it’s got to be great.”

She didn’t go into specifics about the sequel, but she did suggest that it would be extremely relevant to the modern world. “It’s a continuation of the same character, but there’s a great, entirely different story to be told,” she said. “With this character in our—in the world, that’s fun, because now she exists… and also says something profound about the world we’re in right now.”

