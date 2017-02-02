Share This: Deadpool Writer Explains What It Would Take For A Wolverine Crossover To Happen Jon

Ryan Reynolds has made no secret of his desire to bring Deadpool and Wolverine together in a single movie. In fact, he seems to be obsessed with the idea. However, there do seem to be a few problems chipping away at the project’s likelihood. For one, Hugh Jackman has already suggested that Logan might be his last Wolverine movie. Under the right circumstances, we can see how/why he’d reverse that decision, but it’s a major obstacle facing Reynolds’ master plan. Also of some concern is the project’s plausibility, in terms of the actors’ busy schedules and the logic of the universe(s) depicted in these movies.

Speaking to The Playlist, Deadpool co-screenwriter Rhett Reese elaborated on the challenges. “If you’re looking at Deadpool 2, if you’re looking at X-Force, if you’re looking at Deadpool 3, there’s not necessarily room for [another] team-up movie,” he said. “I think it does create real scheduling and universe issues and something that could be ironed out, but it would need to be ironed out. I don’t think any of us operated under the assumption that it would be even possible to do a Deadpool/Wolverine thing, so we just haven’t planned for it. It’s still not in the plan, but if it were to happen, it would require a hard look at the overall architecture of our storylines.”

In other words, don’t be surprised if it takes years for this dream to become a reality. In the meantime, Deadpool 2 comes to theatres on March 2, 2018 and Logan arrives on March 3, 2017. Check out the trailer for the latter below.