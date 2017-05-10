Share This: Donald Glover Is Bringing Deadpool To TV Crystal

Fire up the fryer: It’s time to celebrate with a plate full of chimichangas. Why are we celebrating, you ask? Because Deadpool is coming to TV!

Donald Glover will executive produce a Deadpool animated series for FXX, the network announced Wednesday (May 10). Glover—the Golden Globe-winning creator, star, and writer of FX’s critically acclaimed series Atlanta—will share writing and executive-producer credits on Marvel’s still-untitled series with his brother and frequent collaborator, Stephen Glover.

Deadpool, otherwise known as the Merc with a Mouth, is a foul-mouthed Marvel Comics character created by Robert Liefeld in 1991. The character has enjoyed a cultish following and saw a significant resurgence in popularity thanks to the successful 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds.