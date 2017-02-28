Share This: Deadpool Is Now An Honorary Disney Princess Stacey

Remember when Stitch from Lilo & Stitch invaded other Disney movies, causing chaos for our favourite characters? Now it’s Deadpool’s turn to wreak havoc, thanks to Butch Hartman, a.k.a. the creator of Danny Phantom and The Fairly OddParents.

In a new YouTube video posted Sunday (February 26), Hartman mashed up Ryan Reynolds’s antihero with various Disney movies. Crashing the worlds of The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Frozen, and more, Deadpool becomes the honorary Disney star we didn’t know we needed. (FYI, you’re never going to look at Lady and the Tramp‘s spaghetti scene in the same way again.)

Check out the A+ video below: