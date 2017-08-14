Share This: Deadpool 2 Cast And Crew In Mourning After Stuntwoman Dies On Set Crystal

The cast and crew ofÂ Deadpool 2Â suffered a tragedy early Monday morning (August 14) when a stuntwoman was killed following a motorcycle stunt gone wrong.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set ofÂ Deadpool 2Â this morning,” a 20th Century Fox spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

As firstÂ reportedÂ by TMZ, the unnamed stuntwoman appeared to have lost control of the motorcycle while filming in Vancouver. Local news station CTV NewsÂ reportsÂ that she was thrown from the vehicle after jumping over a curb and crashed through the plate-glass window of Shaw Tower’s ground level, located across the street from the set.

Ben Miljure, a CTV News reporter, was at the scene of the accident.

Stunt accident on set of Deadpool 2. Witnesses say motorcycle crashed through window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/TJoLYRHcHT â€” Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

Vancouver PoliceÂ confirmedÂ the news on social media, adding that WorkSafeBC members were on the scene. A spokesperson for the workplace safety organization told MTV News via email that it has launched a long-term investigation into the accident. WorkSafeBC currently has five officers at the site investigating the incident.

“Two officers are inspecting the site for immediate occupational health and safety issues,” the spokesperson said. “Three officers are investigating the incident for cause and prevention under the Workers’ Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.”

The identity of the driver has yet to be released, but it’s believed she may have been stunt doubling for actress Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in the sequel. A woman wearing Domino’s costume wasÂ spotted on setÂ a few days ago riding a black Ducati motorcycle. It’s unclear if the woman photographed was Beetz or the stuntwoman.