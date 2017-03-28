Share This: Hugh Jackman Could Appear In A Deadpool Movie—As Himself Jon

In spite of Ryan Reynolds’ obsessive efforts to enlist Hugh Jackman for a Wolverine-Deadpool crossover movie, the Australian actor recently gave a firm and final “no” on the possibility of resurrecting his signature role. It appears that this has finally silenced Reynolds, but that hasn’t stopped his collaborators from considering other Jackman possibilities. For example, Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who also wrote Reynolds’ Life) recently fielded an intriguing suggestion from The Hollywood Reporter, one they admitted was actually somewhat promising: what if Jackman appeared in a Deadpool movie as himself?

“Oh my gosh, that’s one we haven’t heard,” Reese said. “That’s not a bad idea. I like that. Deadpool lives in a world where Hugh Jackman is out there. He’s got the People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover that he staples to his forehead in the first movie, so maybe he could meet Hugh as Hugh. That would be really funny.”

As for the duo’s more realistic and imminent concerns, Reese confirms that the Deadpool 2 script is almost ready to rock. “We’re very close to a draft that we’ll go off and shoot in a couple of months and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” he explained. “We don’t want to put the cart before the horse, and often times with release dates that happens. You end up racing and you end up being forced to do something you’re not happy with and the great thing about Deadpool is we spent a career trying to duck other movies. ‘How do we get off the release date of this or that?’ I think in most cases, people are going to have to duck us. Fox is probably going to be able to drop that thing on a date and everyone else is going to scatter because no one will want to come out the same weekend.”

Deadpool 2 was originally scheduled to hit theatres on March 2, 2018, but don’t be surprised if it arrives a few months late. In case you somehow missed this month’s teaser, sure, why not, here it is again: