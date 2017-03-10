Share This: Deadpool 2 Has Finally Chosen Its Domino Sara

All those Domino casting rumours can now be put to rest—as of last night, we finally know who’ll be acting alongside Ryan Reynolds in next year’s Deadpool 2.

Zazie Beetz, best known for playing Vanessa “Van” Keefer on FX’s Atlanta, has officially been cast as Neena Thurman/Domino, an X-Force member who made her debut in 1991’s Marvel comic New Mutants No. 98 (the same issue in which Deadpool made his first appearance). Like Deadpool, Domino is the result of a government-led attempt to turn human beings into weapons. As a result of that attempt, she developed the power to create “good luck” for herself and inflict “bad luck” upon her enemies.

Reynolds announced the Domino casting decision in true Deadpool-esque fashion, foregoing an official press release in favour of an initially confusing picture of Beetz’s name spelled out in actual dominoes.

After receiving messages from several befuddled fans, Reynolds posted a second, more straightforward post featuring Beetz’s head digitally pasted onto a picture of Domino.

Numerous high profile-actors were rumoured to be in the running for the role of Domino, including Kerry Washington, Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sienna Miller, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. While any of those ladies would have been a strong choice, Beetz has proven that she can hold her own against big-name stars like Donald Glover, who has recently entered the big movie-franchise game himself.

Little information about what Domino will be doing in the sequel has been revealed, but we have a few guesses as to what could play out—Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa Carlysle/Copycat, played by Gotham‘s Morena Baccarin, actually once impersonated Domino in the aforementioned New Mutants No. 98 , so we’re betting the two will interact with one another in Deadpool 2. We also know that the character of Nathan Summers/Cable, Domino’s romantic partner and frequent collaborator, will be appearing in Deadpool 2, so it’s safe to assume that the two will share a lot scenes together. The role of Cable has not yet been officially cast, but Stranger Things‘s David Harbour and Russell Crowe are apparently both in the running.

The full film isn’t coming out until March 2, 2018, but for now you can keep re watching the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer and see if you can spot all those cheeky Easter eggs.