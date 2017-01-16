Share This: Is Cable’s Backstory Too Complicated For Deadpool 2? Jon

When Deadpool hit theatres last year, a big part of the film’s appeal lay in its refreshingly direct, uncomplicated storytelling approach. This may explain why Cable—Deadpool’s one-eyed time-traveling sidekick—was left out of the film. Known for his notoriously complex backstory, Cable presented a unique challenge to screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, one they will finally have to confront on Deadpool 2.

Wernick explained the primary challenge to Collider: “He’s got such a convoluted past, and such a convoluted origin story that I think we’re going to try to leave that, not mysterious, but there are a lot of twists and turns, cloning and all this stuff where you go, ‘Oh my God. How do we get that across in a two-hour movie?’ I think we’re going to distill him down to his essence. It will be authentic and faithful, but it’s not going to include the 18,000 details if you were going to read a Wikipedia page about Cable.”

The screenwriters are also struggling with the character for another reason: they have yet to find the right actor for the role. “It’s intimidating because we have to find his voice, and we don’t have an actor yet so we don’t know who we’re writing for,” Wernick said. “Most screenwriting happens without cast in place, but sequels it’s a little bit different and it’s likely that part will get cast, and we’ll get to continue writing it and honing it for that actor, which I think is a good thing. There’s been so many diverse people that have been brought up as possibilities for Cable, and who have not been brought up but we’re considering. And that, much like with Ryan [Reynolds], that decision will greatly impact his cadences, his rhythms. And we’ll certainly make him like he is in the comics, and we’ll certainly be faithful, but I do think that voice will inform us quite a bit.”

Assuming they find their Cable soon, you should see Deadpool 2 in theatres on March 2, 2018.