The DC Extended Universe’s Timeline Is Super Complicated

Let’s be honest, nobody really believes there’s a viable game plan in place for the DC Extended Universe. Thanks to last year’s pair of divisive releases (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad) and the ever-shifting plans for the next Batman movie, many fans are feeling nervous about the studio’s upcoming slate, which includes Wonder Woman, Justice League. The Flash, Aquaman, and many more. However, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, seasoned producer Charles Roven (the Dark Knight trilogy) insisted that everything has been carefully calculated for maximum impact.

“The Justice League movie will take place in a universe that’s post-Batman v Superman, just like Batman v Superman takes place in a universe that’s post-Man of Steel,” he said. “When we’re dealing with either The Flash or Aquaman, since they will take place in a universe that has happened after Justice League, the characters and the world will be informed by the movies that preceded them, except that there’s flashbacks or whatever within those particular movies, [and] flashforwards within those particular movies.”

While that description may be unnecessarily complicated (feel free to draw a diagram if it helps), remember that Roven is neither writing nor directing these movies. Fortunately, he insists that the people making the key creative decisions are on the same page: “Both [Justice League director] Zack [Snyder] and [Aquaman director] James [Wan] collaborate on what the look of both movies will be.”

Next up for the DCEU is Wonder Woman on June 2 and Justice League on November 17. Check out the trailers below.