Darth Vader Almost Had A Cameo In Guardians Of The Galaxy Jon

No one would ever accuse Marvel Studios of carelessly ignoring crossover opportunities, but they rarely seize the opportunity to include non-Marvel characters in their movies. However, studio president Kevin Feige recently revealed that the two most powerful cinematic universes nearly collided in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“We wanted to reveal at a certain point in the movie that Peter Quill was a human from Earth,” he told Mashable. “And for a long time, I really thought it was going to be the greatest thing in the world that you’re in a spaceship and he’s talking to one of the alien characters and he knocks over his bag and one of the alien characters bends down… and it was a Darth Vader action figure.”

While Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios now exist under the same roof at Disney—making a future overlap possible and even inevitable—this wasn’t the case at the time. Plus, director James Gunn was more drawn to a different ’80s reference. “To make a long story short, James Gunn was basically like, ‘I got a better idea. What if he had a Walkman and listened to music?’ And it was like, ‘Oh, that’s a million times better.’ Because the Star Wars thing was just a nerdy reference in a single moment, and obviously, the conceit of the music redefined the entire movie.”

In the end, Darth Vader didn’t make it into Guardians of the Galaxy, but you can see the characters that did in the trailer below: