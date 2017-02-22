How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Danny Phantom Meets The Fairly Oddparents At Long Last

February 22, 2017
Stacey

What happens when Cosmo and Wanda encounter Danny Phantom? A crossover short fans have been wanting for 10 long years.

On Tuesday (February 21), Nickelodeon released a new short starring all four of animator Butch Hartman’s TV shows: The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy, and Bunsen Is a Beast. The latter premieres tonight, and if this short is any indication, it looks like we’re about to have our new favourite animated series.

Hartman pointed out on Instagram this short is “the first NEW DANNY PHANTOM animation in 10 years” (if you don’t count his video of the Danny Phantom characters aged a decade, that is).

As Danny tries to capture escaped ghosts, he gets in over his head after Dudley Puppy plays with the controls. Timmy and his fairy godparents, along with newcomer Bunsen, end up in Danny’s lab, much to everyone’s confusion. The short (sort of) reunites iCarly stars Jerry Trainor and Jeremy Rowley, who voice Dudley and Bunsen, respectively. Check out the nostalgic-inducing video above.

Trending
RELATED
News
Tales From The Crypt Teasers Leak, Make Us Feel Deathly Nostalgic
News
Game Of Thrones Villain Iwan Rheon Will Lead Marvel’s Inhumans
Opinion
Fifty Shades Of Batman
News
Maisie Williams’ Birthday Message To Sophie Turner Will Make You Ache ...
INNERSPACE CLIPS