Daniel Radcliffe Trades His Wand For Angel Wings In New TV Comedy Crystal

Daniel Radcliffe is joining his Hogwarts buddy Rupert Grint on the small screen. The Boy Who Lived is set to star in a new TBS workplace comedy called Miracle Workers, which will premiere in 2018.

Produced by Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, Miracle Workers is set in Heaven, where a low-level angel named Craig (Radcliffe) is responsible for answering all of humanity’s prayers. The anthology comedy also stars Owen Wilson as Craig’s boss, otherwise known as God. Yes, Owen Wilson is playing God. Perhaps this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but Wilson’s Heavenly Father is totally checked out on humanity (can you blame Him?) and he’s focusing on his favorite hobbies instead.

So when Earth’s destruction is on the line, it’s up to Craig to achieve his “most impossible miracle to date” and save humanity. Seeing as Radcliffe has quite an impeccable track record when it comes to saving the world from malevolent forces, we couldn’t think of a better angel for the job.