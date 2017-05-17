How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Daniel Radcliffe Trades His Wand For Angel Wings In New TV Comedy

May 17, 2017
Crystal

Daniel Radcliffe is joining his Hogwarts buddy Rupert Grint on the small screen. The Boy Who Lived is set to star in a new TBS workplace comedy called Miracle Workers, which will premiere in 2018.

Produced by Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, Miracle Workers is set in Heaven, where a low-level angel named Craig (Radcliffe) is responsible for answering all of humanity’s prayers. The anthology comedy also stars Owen Wilson as Craig’s boss, otherwise known as God. Yes, Owen Wilson is playing God. Perhaps this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but Wilson’s Heavenly Father is totally checked out on humanity (can you blame Him?) and he’s focusing on his favorite hobbies instead.

So when Earth’s destruction is on the line, it’s up to Craig to achieve his “most impossible miracle to date” and save humanity. Seeing as Radcliffe has quite an impeccable track record when it comes to saving the world from malevolent forces, we couldn’t think of a better angel for the job.

“Having Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson join the TBS family is proof of the continued evolution of this comedy brand as the home of the most creative minds in the business,” Brett Weitz, the executive vice-president of original programming for TBS, said in a statement.

This isn’t DanRad’s first television project. He’s appeared on U.K. comedies A Young Doctor’s Notebook — starring alongside Jon Hamm for two seasons — and Extras.

Trending
RELATED
News
Boldly Beam Up The First Trailer For Star Trek: Discovery
Recap
Twin Peaks Primer: Who’s Dead, Who’s Alive, And Who Just Wants Pie
News
Frida Kahlo Meets Sarah Manning In Iconic New Orphan Black Artwork
Recap
Wynonna Earp Recap: It’s An Earp Family Reunion In She Wouldn’t Be G...
INNERSPACE CLIPS