Share This: Daniel Craig May Not Be Finished With James Bond After All Sara

Apparently it’s hard to give up the crime-fighting, martini-drinking lifestyle for good.

When promoting 2015’s Spectre, the 24th film in the James Bond movie franchise, current 007 Daniel Craig bluntly claimed that he’d rather slash his wrists than portray James Bond on-screen yet again.

Now, however, he seems to have changed his tune, with Page Six reporting that Craig is very close to signing on to his fifth (and perhaps final) Bond film.

Craig recently played Iago in a Barbara Broccoli-produced theatre production of Othello, a stint that many are saying may have persuaded him to don the Bond suit once again. Broccoli, who has been working on the Bond films since 1983’s Octopussy and started co-producing the films in 1995, had apparently remained optimistic that she and Bond executive producer Callum McDougall could successfully convince Craig to stay on for one last Bond film. According to NME, Craig was “very pleased with how Othello went and the great reviews,” and that “Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction” as a result.

The news might not be a complete surprise for those who are up-to-date with Bond-related news, as Craig has supposedly been offered 150 million dollars to appear in two additional films, a proposal that must certainly be hard to turn down. Last October, Craig also admitted that he would keep working on Bond films “as long as I still get a kick out of it,” and that he would “miss it terribly” if he passed the role of Bond on to another lucky actor.

But it sounds like that lucky actor won’t be Tom Hiddleston, as Page Six also reports that Broccoli “doesn’t like” the Thor: Ragnarok actor, calling him a “bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.” As Cinema Blend points out, the casting of Craig as James Bond suggests that producers are, in fact, trying to portray the infamous spy as more of a “tough guy”—so perhaps other Bond frontunners like Idris Elba and Tom Hardy will have better luck filling the role once Craig finally exits the franchise once and for all.