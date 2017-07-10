Share This: Rumour Has It Daniel Craig Is Set To Play James Bond—Again Crystal

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as James Bond in the forthcoming film Bond 25. The news is somewhat surprising, given Craig’s adamant (and colorful) refusal to play 007 in another film. Back in 2015, while promoting the lackluster Spectre, the steely British actor said he’d ​rather “slash” his “wrists” than play the famous Secret Service agent again.

While it’s unclear what Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told Craig to get him to sign on for another film (though, a nice paycheck could get anyone to do something they don’t want to do), The Mirror reports that Craig is “secured” for Bond 25. This is disappointing news for the Idris Elba and Tom Hardy hives, as both Brits have been rumoured to be circling the iconic role of 007 for ages. Meanwhile, poor Tom Hiddleston is probably distraught. (You did this to yourself, Tom.)

But Craig might not be the only familiar face returning to the Bond franchise for the 25th instalment. The U.K. paper also reports that Broccoli is “determined” to get Adele back on board as well for the film’s theme. In 2013, Adele took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for her moody Skyfall theme.

Honestly, it seems as though the Powers That Be are trying to wipe Spectre‘s existence from recent memory, and I’m OK with that. After all, it makes sense that Craig would want to truly go out with a bang, rather than a whimper.